ITT (NYSE:ITT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT updated its FY22 guidance to $4.30 to $4.70 EPS.

ITT traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.80. 8,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,738. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.83. ITT has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ITT by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 224,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,961,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ITT by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 162,435 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ITT by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 200,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ITT by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

