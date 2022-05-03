ITT (NYSE:ITT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30 to $4.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.959 billion to $3.014 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut ITT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.09.

ITT stock opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. ITT has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in ITT by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ITT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

