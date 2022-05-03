ITV (LON:ITV) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.12) price objective on the broadcaster’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 128.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.16) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ITV to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ITV to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 128 ($1.60) to GBX 64 ($0.80) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ITV to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 115.33 ($1.44).

Get ITV alerts:

LON ITV opened at GBX 74.40 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.67. The company has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 69.28 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In related news, insider Edward Carter bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($46,845.72). Also, insider Anna Manz purchased 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,903.06 ($12,371.09). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 176,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,980,023.

ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.