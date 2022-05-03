J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.93) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.05% from the company’s current price.

JDW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.12) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.74) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,006.25 ($12.57).

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 741.20 ($9.26) on Tuesday. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of GBX 708 ($8.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,421 ($17.75). The stock has a market cap of £954.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 780.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 870.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99.

In related news, insider John Hutson bought 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.12) per share, with a total value of £8,548.30 ($10,678.70). Insiders purchased a total of 1,206 shares of company stock worth $884,815 over the last 90 days.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

