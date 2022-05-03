J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:JDWPF opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

