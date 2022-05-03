J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,006.25 ($12.57).

A number of research firms recently commented on JDW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.93) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.12) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.74) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

LON:JDW opened at GBX 741 ($9.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £954.04 million and a PE ratio of -7.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 780.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 870.72. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of GBX 708 ($8.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,421 ($17.75).

In other news, insider John Hutson purchased 1,171 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.12) per share, for a total transaction of £8,548.30 ($10,678.70). Insiders have bought a total of 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $884,815 over the last 90 days.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

