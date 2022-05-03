Jacobs Engineering Group (J) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J):

4/28/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/8/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:J traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.41. 17,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,325. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.96 and a 200 day moving average of $136.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,601,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,844,000 after buying an additional 395,742 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,228,000 after buying an additional 384,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,340,000 after buying an additional 53,662 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth $298,491,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

