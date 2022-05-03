Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group updated its FY22 guidance to $6.95-$7.35 EPS.
Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.44. 15,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 40.53%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93,342 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (J)
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.