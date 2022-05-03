Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group updated its FY22 guidance to $6.95-$7.35 EPS.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.44. 15,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 40.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93,342 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

