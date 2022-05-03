Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.95-$7.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.11.

A number of analysts have commented on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.22.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $137.84 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.96 and its 200 day moving average is $136.11.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,687,000 after acquiring an additional 93,342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

