James D. Plummer Sells 20,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $150.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

