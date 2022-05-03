James Halstead plc (JHD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 on June 10th

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of JHD opened at GBX 244 ($3.05) on Tuesday. James Halstead has a twelve month low of GBX 225 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 325 ($4.06). The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 247.11.
About James Halstead (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.