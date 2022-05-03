James Halstead plc (JHD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 on June 10th

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JHD opened at GBX 244 ($3.05) on Tuesday. James Halstead has a twelve month low of GBX 225 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 325 ($4.06). The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 247.11.

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. James Halstead plc was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

