Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 201,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,177,888.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066 and have sold 64,769 shares worth $2,340,086. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.35. 19,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,805. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.77.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

