Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Japan Hotel REIT Investment stock opened at $457.38 on Tuesday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 12 month low of $457.38 and a 12 month high of $607.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.37.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

