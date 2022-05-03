JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

JBG SMITH Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years. JBG SMITH Properties has a payout ratio of -195.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBGS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,046,000 after buying an additional 644,238 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 315,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after buying an additional 149,204 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 14,742 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,012.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 79,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JBG SMITH Properties (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

