JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.93) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JD. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.50) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.75) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.00) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.12) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 553.75 ($6.92).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 133.40 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 16.07. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 121.20 ($1.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.70 ($2.94). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.