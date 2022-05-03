JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.12) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 87.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.50) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.93) price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.00) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 553.75 ($6.92).

LON JD opened at GBX 133.40 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 16.07. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 121.20 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.70 ($2.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147.30.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

