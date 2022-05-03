Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 20,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,068,225.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $836,600.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 325.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 37,740 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.