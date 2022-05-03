Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.80 EPS.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

NYSE TDY opened at $428.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $391.28 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,203,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,390,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $994,687,000 after buying an additional 393,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,261,000 after buying an additional 190,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,778,000 after buying an additional 116,124 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.