Jefferies Financial Group Comments on CACI International Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CACI International in a research report issued on Sunday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $17.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CACI. Barclays raised their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Shares of CACI opened at $266.18 on Tuesday. CACI International has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $313.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.48 and a 200-day moving average of $277.66.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). CACI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CACI International by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,933,000 after purchasing an additional 221,504 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in CACI International by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 51,267 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,405,000 after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,387,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 367.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

