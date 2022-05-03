Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Honeywell International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International stock opened at $196.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.44 and a 200 day moving average of $198.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 57.6% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.