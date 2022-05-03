Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.30.

FRPT stock opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.10. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 373.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

