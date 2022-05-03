Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) to “Hold”

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VWDRY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 82.97, a PEG ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

