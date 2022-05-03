Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.29. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $91.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.43 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valor Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,593 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 509,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,722,240.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $218,727.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,982,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,642,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 685,752 shares of company stock valued at $30,841,465. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

