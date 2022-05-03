Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PetMed Express, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for PetMed Express in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetMed Express’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

PETS opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. PetMed Express has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PetMed Express by 31.5% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 112,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 5.8% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,125,000 after purchasing an additional 205,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

