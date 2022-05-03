JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

JELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

NYSE:JELD opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

