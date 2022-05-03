JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barclays

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of JELD opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.16.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 245,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,363,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 49.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 498,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 30.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 547,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

