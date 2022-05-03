JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Cut to $21.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.16. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $31.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.