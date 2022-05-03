JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Lowered to $22.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

JELD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

JELD opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.16.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $4,324,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,909,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 284,287 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,739,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,662,000 after purchasing an additional 170,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,533,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

