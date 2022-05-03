John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.
JBSS opened at $77.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.59. The company has a market cap of $887.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.24. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.97.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile (Get Rating)
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
