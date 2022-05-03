John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

JBSS opened at $77.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.59. The company has a market cap of $887.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.24. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

