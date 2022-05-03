John M. Evans Sells 30,000 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,481,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.17. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. The firm had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEAM. Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

