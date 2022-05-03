John M. Evans Sells 30,000 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,481,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ BEAM opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.23.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.17. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. The firm had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
