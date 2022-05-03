Johnson Matthey’s (JMAT) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,110 ($26.36) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,550 ($31.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,400 ($29.98) to GBX 2,250 ($28.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,600 ($32.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,300 ($28.73).

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,223.39 ($27.78) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,881.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,058.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($20.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,311.76 ($41.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.20.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,824 ($22.79) per share, with a total value of £328.32 ($410.14).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

