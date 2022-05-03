JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $275.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.04.

Shares of MCD opened at $246.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.39 and its 200-day moving average is $251.40.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.05% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

