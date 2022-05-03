Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

In other news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $1,000,423.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,361 shares of company stock worth $2,721,411. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $161,990,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,353,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $117,032,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

