Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 237,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of JUPW stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Jupiter Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JUPW. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Jupiter Wellness by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Jupiter Wellness by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,041,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 51,556 shares during the last quarter.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

