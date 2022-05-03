Kaltura (KLTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Kaltura to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Kaltura has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. On average, analysts expect Kaltura to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Kaltura has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kaltura from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Kaltura from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 40,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

