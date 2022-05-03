KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Short Interest Update

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 874,800 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 209,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,504,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 87,978 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 138,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 30,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.96. 3,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,983. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

