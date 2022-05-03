Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaman had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

KAMN opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44. Kaman has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

KAMN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kaman by 47.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

