Katapult (KPLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter.
KPLT opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. Katapult has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 10.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $170.27 million, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of -0.46.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Katapult (Get Rating)
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.
