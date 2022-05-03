Katapult (KPLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter.

KPLT opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. Katapult has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 10.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $170.27 million, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of -0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Katapult by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 104,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Katapult by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 94,537 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Katapult during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Katapult by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

