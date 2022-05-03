KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of KBH opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.07. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.71.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in KB Home by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,054,000 after purchasing an additional 227,874 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in KB Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,902,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in KB Home by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,691,000 after buying an additional 92,744 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,535,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

