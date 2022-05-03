Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KELTF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $4.99. 660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,389. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $5.86.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

