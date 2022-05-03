Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE KMPR traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $80.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -63.27%.

KMPR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 24,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 29.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

