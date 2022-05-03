Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.
Shares of KMT opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.
In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,544,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,766,000 after purchasing an additional 161,107 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 27,899 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kennametal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kennametal by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period.
Kennametal Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kennametal (KMT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.