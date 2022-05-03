Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Up 22.2% in April

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:KFFB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. 3,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (Get Rating)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.