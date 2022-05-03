Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of KEYS opened at $141.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $209.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.67.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.