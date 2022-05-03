Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

KFRC stock opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.46. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $55.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In other news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 60,049 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

