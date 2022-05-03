Kidpik Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 10th (NASDAQ:PIK)

Kidpik’s (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, May 10th. Kidpik had issued 2,117,647 shares in its public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.50. After the expiration of Kidpik’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of PIK opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Kidpik has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.07.

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Kidpik in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kidpik during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kidpik during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kidpik during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kidpik during the 4th quarter worth about $651,000. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells girls' and boys' apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrication; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, and hair goods.

