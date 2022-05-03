Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Insider Doug Cunningham Sells 3,627 Shares of Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.95.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

