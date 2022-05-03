Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Insider Doug Cunningham Sells 3,627 Shares of Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.95.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.69.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
