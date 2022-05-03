Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 370 ($4.62) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 355 ($4.43) to GBX 335 ($4.18) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 313 ($3.91) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.62) to GBX 295 ($3.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 350.60 ($4.38).

Shares of KGF stock opened at GBX 257.30 ($3.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.48. Kingfisher has a one year low of GBX 246 ($3.07) and a one year high of GBX 389.67 ($4.87). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 269.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 310.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other Kingfisher news, insider Jeff Carr bought 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £546,000 ($682,073.70).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

