Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
Kingstone Companies has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years. Kingstone Companies has a payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kingstone Companies to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.
KINS stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
About Kingstone Companies (Get Rating)
Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.
