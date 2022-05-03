Kinross Gold (K) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Kinross Gold to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion.

Shares of K opened at C$6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.31. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion and a PE ratio of 29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 24,551 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total value of C$175,785.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,513,054.92. Insiders have sold a total of 53,003 shares of company stock valued at $372,110 in the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.69.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

